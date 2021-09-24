Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.27. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $282.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.89. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

