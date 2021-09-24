People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report sales of $482.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.70 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $492.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

