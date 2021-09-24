pEOS Market Cap Tops $1.38 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $95.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00073441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00108236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00148204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,550.46 or 1.00042146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.27 or 0.06797780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00784980 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.