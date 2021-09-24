Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL) Plans Dividend of €0.02

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL) declared a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PSDL traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 391 ($5.11). 192,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,292. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 422 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 380.29. The stock has a market cap of £367.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.78.

Get Phoenix Spree Deutschland alerts:

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an real estate investment firm. It specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.