Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,879 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $63,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 211,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.