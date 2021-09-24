PlayDapp Hits Market Cap of $179.09 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $179.09 million and approximately $53.52 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00123414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044145 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.