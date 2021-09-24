Playkey (PKT) Tops One Day Volume of $97,881.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $627,393.88 and $97,881.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00123573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

