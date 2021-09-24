Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $433.77

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.77 ($5.67) and traded as high as GBX 455.03 ($5.95). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 447 ($5.84), with a volume of 786,239 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTEC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 513.20 ($6.70).

The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 433.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

