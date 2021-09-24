PlotX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $191,871.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $191,871.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlotX has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00123308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044109 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

