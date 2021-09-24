Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $423,886.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00124225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

