PolySwarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $25,834.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044264 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

