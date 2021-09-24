Populous Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $47.86 million and $14.89 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 54.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00123990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00160974 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

