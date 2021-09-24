Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.91. 42,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,690. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

