ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.45

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 4160198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,206 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

