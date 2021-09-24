PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $158.27. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.