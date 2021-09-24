Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.06

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.06 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 53.80 ($0.70). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 43,969 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £227.52 million and a P/E ratio of -12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.06.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.