Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FedEx in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s FY2022 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

FedEx stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.54. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $228.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,120,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $334,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,314.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

