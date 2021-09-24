Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will earn $7.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.97.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.03.

LMT stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

