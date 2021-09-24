Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Neogen Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Neogen in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. Neogen has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 106,278 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Neogen by 115.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Neogen by 104.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 321,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 164,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neogen by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 422,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

