QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.69

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.69 and traded as high as $87.07. QAD shares last traded at $87.07, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 322.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

