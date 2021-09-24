Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $9.58 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $945.32 million and $272.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,757,548 coins and its circulating supply is 98,723,745 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

