Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.94 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.47 ($0.06). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 4.09 ($0.05), with a volume of 6,712,713 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £57.47 million and a P/E ratio of -8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.94.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

