QuantumScape Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 360,296 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 444% compared to the average daily volume of 66,230 call options.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $3,722,412.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NYSE QS opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.36.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.