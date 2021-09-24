QuickSwap Market Cap Reaches $118.60 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $362.58 or 0.00858933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $118.60 million and approximately $20.92 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00107591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00147706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,202.90 or 0.99977284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.50 or 0.06807223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.55 or 0.00783052 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.