Quilter Plc Acquires 5,823 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

Shares of NKE traded down $10.22 on Friday, reaching $149.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.