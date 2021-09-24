Quilter Plc Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quilter Plc cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,681 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,206,807. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $242.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

