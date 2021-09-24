Quotient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.

Shares of QTNT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,616. The firm has a market cap of $261.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 246.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 583,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

