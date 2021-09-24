Quotient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.
Shares of QTNT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,616. The firm has a market cap of $261.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 246.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.
About Quotient
Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.