Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits Market Cap of $48.37 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 90.3% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $48.37 million and $6.38 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00072679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00108689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00148781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,062.37 or 1.00283184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.04 or 0.06823449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.55 or 0.00779108 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

