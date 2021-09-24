Rally Market Capitalization Reaches $158.40 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $158.40 million and $11.16 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00107880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00151854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.02 or 1.00226128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.03 or 0.06805989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,737,380 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

