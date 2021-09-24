Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.57

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $164.75 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00108755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00148186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.77 or 0.99739596 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.13 or 0.06801240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00783786 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,737,380 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

