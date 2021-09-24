Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $4,261.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00147949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.94 or 1.00296995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.70 or 0.06823125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00777821 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.