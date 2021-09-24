Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

