Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

