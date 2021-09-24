Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 90,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 850% from the average daily volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

