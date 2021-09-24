Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6082 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

