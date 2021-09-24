Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.93.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.31) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after buying an additional 180,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after buying an additional 87,592 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

