Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 19,577 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 19,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $589,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 3,872 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $112,288.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $146,419.20.
- On Friday, September 17th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $676,884.07.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $317,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RDVT traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $28.21. 29,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,895. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a PE ratio of -197.59 and a beta of 0.68.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
Red Violet Company Profile
Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
