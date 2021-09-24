Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 19,577 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 19,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $589,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, September 24th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 3,872 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $112,288.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $146,419.20.

On Friday, September 17th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $676,884.07.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $317,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $28.21. 29,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,895. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a PE ratio of -197.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,185,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 254,805 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,520,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 557,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 215,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 68,673 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

