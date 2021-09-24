Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of RWT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,366,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 281,729 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

