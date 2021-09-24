Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 351.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 232.6% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $197.18. 21,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

