Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 2,258 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.00. 4,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

