Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $607.00. 12,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,095. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $314.02 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

