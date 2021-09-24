Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.30

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.30 and traded as low as $19.48. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 14,240 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REMYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.