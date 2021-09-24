ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $115.18

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.18 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 91.80 ($1.20). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 65,906 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

