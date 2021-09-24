Rentberry Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $264,322.88 and approximately $90.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00123573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

