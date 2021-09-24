REPO (REPO) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.33 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, REPO has traded 170.2% higher against the US dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $2.33 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00106905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00147583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.94 or 1.00308454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.73 or 0.06799677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.54 or 0.00774295 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

