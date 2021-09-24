Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

ABNB opened at $175.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 569.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Airbnb by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,365,402 shares of company stock worth $348,864,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

