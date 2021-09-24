Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT):

9/23/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/10/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/3/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/2/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/26/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

8/25/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $138.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $138.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

8/17/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

8/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

8/5/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

8/4/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

8/2/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

7/27/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

7/26/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.84. 13,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.