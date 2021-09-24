Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Innate Pharma (IPHA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2021 – Innate Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Innate Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

9/17/2021 – Innate Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Innate Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Innate Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Innate Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

9/2/2021 – Innate Pharma was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

IPHA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Innate Pharma S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

