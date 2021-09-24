ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.96. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 475,981 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -1.30.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

In other ReShape Lifesciences news, Director Dan W. Gladney sold 200,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Stankovich acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,862.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,860 shares of company stock worth $1,588,865.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,083,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

