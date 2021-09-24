Reviewing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and Provident Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 4.09 $96.95 million $1.39 16.45

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TC Bancshares and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Services 33.66% 9.84% 1.24%

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

