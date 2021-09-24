Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $91.91 million and $482,903.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00123658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044362 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

